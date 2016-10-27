Building permissions to go online

Nashik: On the lines of Mumbai Cidco administration, Nashik Municipal Corporation has taken initiative to give permissions related to building construction online. It has started preparations to give permissions to developers through ‘Auto-DCR’ method online. Presentation of this method was held at NMC in presence of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna. He suggested some changes in it. This method is likely to be implemented in the new year.

Developers now have to make repeated visits to NMC to get any permission related to construction.

There are complaints of large scale irregularity in it. Despite sufficient documents, many have to make repeated visits for months together. To end all this, NMC has started preparations to give all permissions related to construction online as per central government’s ‘Digital India’ policy. Developers can apply from anywhere to get various permissions. For this, a software named Auto-DCR has been developed. Currently, trials of it are going on and efforts are being taken to make it more effective.

The Municipal Commissioner during presentation of this software suggested some changes to representatives of the company. He asked them to make it perfect in next two months after incorporation of these changes.

Currently, there are many projects in the city by private developers, but they are complaining that there is delay in getting construction related permissions from the NMC. Considering this, Auto-DCR software has been developed. After application of this software, the developers will no more have to make visits to NMC.

The developers have to attach architectural plan, map and other necessary documents and make application online by uploading these documents.

It is also possible for concerned applicant to get information about the journey of his file. A provision has been made in this software that if there is a delay, the concerned file will automatically go to a senior official.

Consumers can check all information related to building while purchasing flats from the developers. For this concerned Auto-DCR method will be linked with google mapping.

One can get every information about concerned building and area after he puts the name of the area and building. It will help to bring transparency and it will also become easier for citizens to check all necessary facts while purchasing flats.