32 objections received over proposed ward structuring

Nashik: Total 32 objections have been received over proposed ward structuring for civic elections of NMC. Hearing over these will be held soon, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

The notification for six Municipal Corporations in the state has been issued. Accordingly draw of lots were held recently to decide reservation for wards. October 25 was the last date to file objections over the proposed ward structuring.

Most applicants raised objections over inclusion of some colonies and residences from one ward in another ward.

The Election Commission has appointed state Principal Secretary of skill development and entreprenurship department Deepak Kapoor as authorised officer to hear objections and suggestions.

The hearing over these will begin soon, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.