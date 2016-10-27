Industrial area will remain safe during holidays: Dr Singal

Satpur: Police will be ready to maintain security in industrial area during diwali holidays. Industrialists should also remain alert to prevent any untoward incident in this period, urged Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal.

He was speaking in a meeting which was organised on the backdrop of diwali holidays in industrial area. Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association president H S Banerjee, former president of NICE Sanjeev Narang, NIPM chairman J K Shinde, NIWEC vice president Janak Sarda, NIMA general secretary Uday Kharote, vice president Mangesh Patankar and Dnyaneshwar Gopale were present for the meeting. Dr. Singal on the occasion discussed in detail various problems being faced by industrial area.

It is often said that there is darkness in many parts in the industrial area. Survey about this will be made and discussions will be held later with the Municipal Commissioner and Mayor, he informed.

The police administration has made a special planning to maintain security in the industrial area. Additional force has been made available for this. He also informed about possible measures to be taken to maintain the security.

The industrialists demanded an attendance register of police personnel and security guards to be maintained, increase in patrolling, deployment of police personnel at main squares and scrap dealers to be prohibited from entering the industrial area during this period.

The representatives of the Industrialists demanded police patrolling on dangerous roads during the time of issuance of bonuses and salaries.

Senior police inspector of Satpur police station Manoj Karanje, senior police inspector of Ambad police station Madhukar Kad, NIMA’s Nitin Wagaskar, Ashish Nahar, Manish Raval, Sandip Bhadane, Pravin Aher, Pritam Bagul and office bearers of various associations were present.