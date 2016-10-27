Musical programme ‘Bhaktisandhya’ held

Nashik: The musical programme ‘Bhaktisandhya’ by Sonali Kulkarni and Dr. Vijay Kulkarni was organised in Shri Nirmal Mahalaxmi temple at Lavate Nagar.

The audience was enthralled by the sweet voice of Sonali Ram Kulkarni and Dr. Vijay Kulkarni. Sonali Kulkarni began the programme with a prayer to Goddess Sharada.

Thereafter she presented devotional songs like ‘Aai Bhavani Tuzya Krupene’; ‘Baje Muraliya Baje’; ‘Ahigiri Nandini’; Shabda Shrushticha’ and ‘Hey Omkara’, whereas Dr. Vijay Kulkarni presented ‘Aarambhi Vandin’; ‘Man Rami Rangile’ and other devotional songs.

Sagar Kulkarni and Pradip Phansalkar played harmonium and tabla respectively. Darshan Shete, Siyal, Ruchika Tejale, Trupti Kasar and Trisha gave chorus.

Prof. Vijaya Dhaneshwar compered the programme, whereas Principal Dr. Ram Kulkarni proposed the vote of thanks.