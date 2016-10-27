FDA keeps eye on adulterated sweets

Nashik: On the backdrop of diwali, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is conducting a special drive to check food samples. It has conducted raids at 29 places so far and seized adulterated food stock.

The demand for ghee, oil and milk items needed to prepare sweets, rises during diwali festival and matching supply to this demand becomes difficult. At that time, attempts are made to bring adulterated food items for sale in the market. Since last few days, ghee is much in demand to prepare the sweet items.

On the backdrop of this, FDA has undertaken the special drive to check the adulterated food items. Samples of various sweet items are being taken for checking. In Nashik division, 85 food samples were taken for analysis. 10,598 kg of food stock worth Rs. 12.08 lakh was seized from 12 places. 104 samples of edible oil and ghee were taken for checking. 24,885 kg of food stock worth Rs. 44.69 lakh was seized after raids at 17 places. People have been urged to consume sweets made from

People have been urged to consume sweets made from khowa within 24 hours and Bengali sweets and similar sweets within 8-10 hours.

This drive will continue. Citizens should purchase sweets after ensuring that it is fresh. They should buy edible oil and ghee after seeing expiry date on the packets.

While purchasing food items, if there is any doubt, one should complain to Food and Drug Administration, said Joint Commissioner, FDA, U S Wanjari.