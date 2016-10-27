Seminar on bonus planning by NIPM held

Satpur: National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) had organised a seminar on how to interpret a recent government ordinance even as the bonus process is in final stages in many companies in the industrial area.

The guidance on ‘Amendment of Bonus and Gratuity Act’ was provided in the seminar which was organised at Hotel Seven Heaven.

Adv. Chetan Bramhankar, Adv. Mahendra Janorkar, NIPM chairman Janardan Shinde, NIMA general secretary Uday Kharote, Sudhir Patil, LKP Securities’ Vishwanathan Badade, Rajani Tandle and Divya Tyagi were present.

Adv. Bramhankar and Adv. Janorkar explained the difference between new and earlier provisions in the act. In addition, they informed about various changes in it. Information about government’s new ordinance was also given.

NIPM office bearers raised various queries and got them answered by the experts. Earlier, NIPM chairman Shinde clarified the objective behind organisation of the seminar.

Nilkanth Bandal compered the seminar, whereas Uday Kharote proposed the vote of thanks. LKP Securities through a visual presentation informed about investment.

Ravindra Choubal, Prakash Bari, Bapu Khairnar, Adv. Ramesh Gavali, Hemant Rakh and NIPM members in large numbers were present.