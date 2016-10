Nashik: Tulja Bhavani kala, krida mitra mandal felicitated Ashok Karanjkar after he got Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Samaj Bhushan award – 2015-16, instituted by Maharashtra government. MLA Seema Hiray, mandal president Mahesh Hiray, Yogesh Hiray, Mahesh Jadhav, Arun Divakar and other members felicitated Karanjkar at Tulja Bhavani temple, Shiv Satya ground on Gangapur Road.