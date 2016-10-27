Addl DC starts drive against illegal mineral mining

Nashik: As there is no action despite frequent orders to the tehsildar regarding illegal mineral transport and mining, Add’l District Collector Kanhuraj Bagate has himself started to take action.

He paid a sudden visit to a site at Mauje Rajur Bahula on Mumbai-Agra highway where mineral mining took place without permission and took action against the concerned owner. So far action has been taken against 307 vehicles and a fine of Rs. 2.69 crore has been recovered through this.

Orders have been issued to the tehsildar to take further action. Bagate also checked a vehicle (MH 23 W 9977) on the highway which was carrying mineral illegally.