Gaikwad meets Sena chief

Nashik Road: On the backdrop of state assembly elections in Goa state, former district chief and chairman of Vyapari Bank Dutta Gaikwad met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and founder president of Goa Manch Prof. Subhash Wellingkar at Goa and discussed various subjects.

As there will be alliance between Goa Manch and Shiv Sena for the state assembly elections, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, MP Sanjay Raut and Minister Deepak Kesarkar went to Goa and conducted a public meeting there as part of campaigning.

Following this meeting Dutta Gaikwad, corporator Sudhakar Badgujar and former corporator Manik Sonawane met Thackeray and Wellingkar.

They also met MP Sanjay Raut and Minister Kesarkar and held discussions over various subjects.