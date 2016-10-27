Rasbihari teachers attends IB Asia Pacific Regional workshop

Nashik: Rasbihari International School’s three teachers participated in ‘IB Asia Pacific Regional Workshop Concept based learning’ organized by American School of Mumbai at Mumbai.

Rasbihari School’s COO K D Singh, Primary teachers Roopali Sharma and Sonali Chartterjee attended the workshop.

The basic objective behind conducting this workshop was to explore disciplinary knowledge through concepts to develop understanding, equip student with the ability to further their superficial knowledge through careful questioning.

Different schools from Asia had participated in the workshop. NavitaKishan and SangeetaPratti were the workshop leaders for IB Asia workshop.