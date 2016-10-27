Fravashi student shines in NTS

Nashik: In the National Talent Search scholarship examination organized by the National Council of Education Research and Training, Parth Shimpi of Fravashi Academy, Std. X (2015-2016) won the scholarship.

He will get a scholarship of Rs. 1250 per month for XI and XII, Rs. 2000 per month for under-graduate and post-graduate study and the scholarship for Ph.D according to the UGC norms.

The Government of Maharashtra congratulated the school and the Principal. The Guardian Minister of Nashik will felicitate Parth on 15th August 2017.

The management felicitated him with a cash prize of Rs. 5100 and wished the commendable achiever a lot of success in life.