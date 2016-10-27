Workshop by ICAI held

Satpur: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI, New Delhi) and its Nashik branch jointly organised a one-day workshop on Goods and Services Tax at ICAI House, Ashoka Marg, Nashik.

Expert CA from Mumbai Jayesh Gogri analysed the GST act, whereas CA Bharat Shemlani and CA Ashish Kedia informed about GST act.

Analysis in detail was held on central and state taxes which will be included in the GST. State value added tax, central sales tax, entertainment tax, entry tax like octroi, local bodies tax, advertisement tax, tax on purchase, tax on lottery and state surcharge and sub-tax related to supply of goods and services are included in the GST.

National president of professional development committee, ICAI, New Delhi Praful Chhajed, vice president Ranjit Agarwal and more than 250 Chartered Accountants from across the district took part in this workshop.