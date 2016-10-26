Govt is trying to create a communal divide: Rane

Nashik: “It is the government’s plan to create a communal divide between Maratha and dalit communities, but we will not allow this. Despite staging of 29 morchas in support of reservation to Maratha community, government did nothing. Our patience is over now. If

Our patience is over now. If government does not understand the language of silent march, then we have to change our language and the outcome of that will be beyond what the government can digest,” warned MLA Nitesh Rane yesterday.

He inspected the area in the district where violent protests took place after the attempt of rape on a minor girl at Talegaon (Anjaneri) village. Rane also held discussions with the family of the victim girl in the district civil hospital. He interacted with mediapersons at government rest house thereafter.

Rane stated, “BJP is involved in dirty politics in the city. It is trying to get political advantage by creating a communal divide between Maratha and dalit communities.

BJP and RSS with support from local criminals are trying to create the communal divide in the state. District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan and the Chief Minister are seen making explosive statements about this.

We will ask about this during state assembly session. This government is against the Maratha community and cannot provide justice to it,” he added.

“The morchas being organised by other community people in the state are not counter marches. An attempt is being made to create that impression.

Dr. Ambedkar as well as many dalit leaders had taken a good stand and we will take initiative to create social harmony. We will show that Maratha and dalits are not separate by conducting meetings with both of them,” Rane informed.

“District Guardian Minister Mahajan is responsible for the incident at Nashik. This shows his motive to create a communal divide.

I held discussions with the family members of the victim and they also wish that there should not be a communal divide over this. Assurance was given that a chargesheet would be filed within 15 days, but it has not been filed yet. Considering Kopardi incident, we will not believe the government till filing of the chargesheet.

Those guilty should be arrested, but office bearers are pressurising police to arrest those who have no concern. If this is not stopped in time, its repercussions will be felt again,” he warned further.