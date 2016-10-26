Talegaon case: Chargesheet likely to be filed on Thursday

Nashik: The police investigation into the rape attempt on the minor girl at Talegaon (Anjaneri) has been completed and chargesheet containing 300 pages has been prepared against the accused. This

This charge sheet is likely to be filed on Thursday in court (Oct. 27), informed sources.

The juvenile from Talegaon village had tried to rape the five-year-old girl in the village itself on October 8.

Thereafter, agitations were staged at Talegaon and Trimbakeshwar. Condemning this, rasta roko was staged at Talegaon Phata in the morning on next day. Agitators from Trimbakeshwar and the city had taken part in it.

Following the statement by District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, the mob went berserk and pelted stones at police vehicles.

It had set government vehicles on fire. The violence thereafter spread to Vilholi, other rural areas and in the city.

Curfew was then enforced in Trimbakeshwar, Wadiwarhe, Gonde, Sanjegaon, Talegaon, Anjaneri, Talwade and Shevgedang villages.

On the backdrop of tension in Nashik district, Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar, opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, chairperson of State Commission for Women Vijaya Rahatkar, Commission for Scheduled Castes-Tribes, MLAs and MPs met the family of the victim girl and urged them to maintain peace.

MoS Kesarkar had assured that a chargesheet would be filed against the accused within 15 days.

Trimbakeshwar police, under guidance of SP (rural) Ankush Shinde, has completed investigation into the case within 15 days and prepared the chargesheet of 300 pages.

Guidance is being sought from the district public prosecutor over this chargesheet. After receiving his guidance, it will be presented in the court by Thursday, informed the sources.