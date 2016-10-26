Police seize goods worth Rs 3.15 lakh

New Nashik: Ambad police arrested two accused and seized stolen goods worth Rs. 3.15 lakh from them. Under

Under guidance of ACP Atul Zende, the crime detection squad with the help of senior police inspector of Ambad police station took a minor suspect in their custody and recovered from him goods worth Rs. 85,000.

The squad also arrested another accused Saurabh Dhage (19) and seized three Pulsar bikes worth Rs. 2.30 lakh from them. Police seized total goods worth Rs. 3.15 lakh from both of them.

PSI of the crime detection squad Ravindra Sahare, Tushar Chavan, Kailas Bachhav and other personnel investigated into the matter.