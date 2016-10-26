Workshop on GST to be held today

Satpur: The central government is all set to enforce Goods and Services Tax from April 2017.

Considering this Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture has organised a one-day workshop on GST today (Oct. 26) to give information about the form of GST, legal provisions in it and various terms in it to the businessmen.

This workshop will be held at Nasiklub, Nandini Woodland from 9 am to 6 pm. Adv. Anil Wakharia (Principal concept of GST and various terms in it), CA Pranav Kapadiya (Input Tax Credit, Input Service Distributor and Transitional Provisions), Adv. Pradip Kshatriya (interstate supply, place of supply, import, export) and CA Aditya Surte (registration, tax payment, returns, releases) will provide their guidance in this day-long workshop.

Chairman of all these sessions Adv. Deepak Bapat and Adv. Nikita Badheka will also provide their guidance.

This workshop is useful for traders, industrialists, importers, exporters and tax advisors. They should all take benefit of this, urged senior vice president of MACCIA Santosh Mandlecha, vice president Anil Lodha, chairman of tax committee Satish Boob, president of Sales Tax Practitioners Association of Maharashtra Dr. Shashank Dhond and president of All India Federation of Tax Practitioners’ Association – Chirag Parekh.