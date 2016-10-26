Election programme for Bhagur Municipal Council declared

Lahvit : The election programme for Bhagur Municipal Council has been declared and voting will take place on November 27. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am next day and

It is mandatory to obtain no objection certificate from local police station. As all election process is online the expenditure limit for town council chief is Rs. 5 lakh, whereas it is Rs. 1.5 lakh for corporators.

All people’s representatives and office bearers of all the parties showed their opposition to the online process, but though returning officer Rahul Patil and assistant returning officer Sangita Nandurkar promised to convey their feelings to the government, but they said changes cannot be made in the election programme declared by the government.

The Nashik District Collector had declared the election programme on October 19 and aspirants should file their nominations online by October 29 and should submit their copies with the Municipal Council.

The list of valid applications will be displayed on November 2 at 11 am after scrutiny. Candidates can withdraw their nominations on Nov 11 till 3 pm.

The final list will be declared at the end of the day. The list of election centres will be declared on November 21.

The voting will take place on Nov 27 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm.

The counting of votes will begin from 10 am on November 28. The names of victorious candidates will be registered in government gazette as per provisions under section 19/51 A-1A. Online form can be filled up on the website – www.e-election/ons.

Ambadas Kasture, Deepak Balkavde, Vishal Balkavde, Ranganath Karanjkar, Kakasaheb Deshmukh, Mohan Karanjkar, Bharati Salwe, Shankar Karanjkar, Bhagur municipal council office bearers and personnel were present in large numbers.