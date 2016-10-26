Misuse of NMC shops: Hearing begins

Nashik: The hearing over the notices issued by Nashik Municipal Corporation to those NMC shop holders who have sublet their shops to others began from Monday. It has come to light that 12 shop holder remained absent for the hearing.

Following complaints regarding misuse of the shops, the then Municipal Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam had opened the drive against such shop holders. A separate squad was formed for this. It conducted the searches in various divisions and took action against 324 shops holders. Notices have been issued to them.

103 shops holders from west division were asked to be present for the hearing on first day, but it was found that 13 shop holders remained absent.

Out of the total 324 shop holders, highest 103 shop holders are from west division. This showed that shop holders have not taken NMC very seriously. Second notice was issued again to these shop holders.