Sena receives jolt after Tajanpure, Sangamnere join BJP

Nashik Road/Eklahare: Shiv Sena received a huge jolt after former corporator Anil Tajanpure, Vishal Sangamnere along with hundreds of Shiv Sena activists joined Bharatiya Janata Party. Both will enter the fray from the BJP.

Former corporator Anil Tajanpure is a strong supporter of former district chief of Shiv Sena Dutta Gaikwad, whereas Vishal Sangamnere is a strong supporter of MLA Yogesh Gholap and Raju Lavate. Shiv Sena leaders got a huge shock after they joined the BJP.

Discussions are rife that some local BJP leaders brought them into the party on the pretext of giving them candidature.

Tajanpure is interested to contest election from ward no. 16, whereas Vishal Sangamnere is interested to contest election from ward no. 18.

As many are interested to contest election from ward no. 18, there is doubt over candidature to Sangamnere. On the other hand, Tajanpure can get candidature from the ward no. 16.

Anil Tajanpure and Vishal Sangamnere joined the BJP at Shirdi on Sunday in presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and regional BJP chief Raosaheb Danve.

MLA and city chief Balasaheb Sanap, regional vice president Vasant Gite, Sunil Bagul, Laxman Savji, MLA Seema Hiray, MLA Devyani Pharande, Suresh Anna Patil, Sunil Adke, Nashik Road circle chief Bajirao Bhagwat and other office bearers were present