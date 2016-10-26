Rasbihari tiny-tots enjoy rhymes competition

Nashik : ‘Rhymes’ competition held in Pre-primary section of Rasbihari International School.The competition was conducted grade-wise ie from Nursery to Sr KG .

The main aim of the competition was to improve hidden talents of students and it was mandatory for every student.

Voice modulation, choice of poem, confidence, expression & pronunciation, presentation were the criteria for this competition.

Suchitra Mane, the owner of ‘Euro Kids playgroup’adjudged the competitors.

Results are as follow: Nursery: First – Aarush Jadhav, Second – Aarav Kokate; Jr KG: First –Arnav More, Second – SrushtiGhuge and Sr. KG: First – Siddhi Deore, Second – Advika Jadhav.