‘No need of surgical strike if world adopts Indian culture’

Nashik: “Everyone feels insecure today. Boundaries of India-Pakistan have become sensitive. This country with a profound cultural heritage, had provided its guidance to the world till 17th century.

Culture was its strength. By providing civilization and culture, India had ruled China for two decades. There was no need of a single soldier for this. There will be no need of a surgical strike anywhere, if the world adopts the Indian culture,” stated state Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao.

He inaugurated the 19th ‘World Peace Conference’ here, yesterday. This three-day Conference is being organised by The Interna- tional Association of Educators for World Peace (IAEWP) in collaboration with Gokhale Education Society to celebrate the 71st Foundation Day of the United Nations, the 151st birth anniversary of Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale (mentor of Mahatma Gandhi), inauguration of twenty-five months of centenary celebration of G E Society, and 81st birthday of Dr. M S Gosavi.

The state Governor was speaking on this occasion. Padmavibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar, former University Grants Commission chairperson Arun Nigvekar, president of Gokhale education society S B Pandit, secretary Dr. M S Gosavi, Principal Dr. Dipti Deshpande and Principal Dr. V N Suryawanshi were present on the dais.

The Governor further stated that when there is a challenge of terrorism in society, world is in need of peace. This Conference will be useful for this. Keeping in mind the changes in education, it should be linked to modern technology and a message of peace inculcated in children's minds. It is possible to impart qualitative education only with creation of good teachers for schools, colleges and universities.

“The importance of those educational institutes which lack quality will be reduced in future and they may have to shut down.

In this age of internet and smart phone, digital classrooms are important to spread knowledge.

Through this medium of technology, it is needed to make education available to socially and economically backward sections of society.

We have to develop a mature leadership from every sector to make India a super power,” he opined.

“In ancient times, sages gave us philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam’. Indian culture had impacted the entire world for many centuries.

While reaching our cultural heritage to next generation on the basis of value-based education, every component from education sector should use their knowledge for well being of the society and for humanity,” urged the state Governor.

“I attend convocations of many universities as Governor and Pro Vice Chancellor, but attempt to bring peace through education is not visible anywhere.

Gokhale education society has shown this maturity. It is praiseworthy, he said while lauding the Gokhale education society. While lauding the role of GES for its good work towards Adivasi welfare by providing higher education, the Governor assured support to the work done by GES to weed out malnutrition from the region.

Dr. Gosavi expressed confidence that this Conference would become a guide for universities to fulfill a need of the society.

Conference secretary and Principal of SMRK College Dr. Dipti Deshpande in her introductory speech clarified the concept behind organisation of this Conference.

The Governor also presented the ‘Dr M S Gosavi Excellence Award’ to noted scientist Dr. Anil Kakodkar.

He also honoured secretary of GES Dr. Gosavi for his 81st birthday. 150 international representatives and 25 experts are taking part in this Conference.