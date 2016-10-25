Upnagar police rescue abducted child within 24 hours

Nashik: A one-and-a-half-year-old child was abducted by a youth as he was not getting back the money he had loaned.

Police investigated successfully into this matter and rescued the child within 24 hours. They also arrested the kidnapper, informed Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal in a media briefing yesterday.

The name of the accused is Kishore Balasaheb Godse (25, resident of Sansari village). He had abducted the one-and-half-year-old son of Satish Ramesh Vidhwans (28, resident of Shivajinagar, Jail Road) named Atharv around 8 pm on Friday.

Satish Vidhwans and Kishore Godse know each other very well. Satish took Rs. 40,000 from Kishore in 2013 for his marriage with assurance to return it at the earliest, but he could not do so due to financial difficulties.

Kishore was demanding his money from Satish since last three months. He had gone to Satish on Friday night for this purpose. Satish’s wife and his son Atharv were playing outside their residence at that time.

Kishore took Atharv along with him on the pretext of buying a chocolate for him. As Kishore did not return, Satish searched for them in the bus stand and railway station area.

He then rushed to Upnagar police station on Saturday and filed a case against Kishore. Police searched for them in Nashik Road, CBS, Trimbakeshwar, Panchavati, Tapovan and Someshwar areas of the city.

In the meantime, Kishore called Satish in the afternoon on Sunday and asked him to deposit Rs. 65,000 in his bank account. Police then tried to locate Satish with the help of the cyber cell, but they found that the phone from which Kishore had spoken to Satish was owned by a Gangapur-based private company.

Thereafter, police changed their direction of investigation and searched for them in Gangapur, Mahatma Nagar, Girnare, Trimbakeshwar, Panchavati, Sansari village, Matori and Makhmalabad area, but they failed. Later, around 10.30 pm they found suspect Kishore and Atharva sitting in the dark outside CBS. Police then took both of them into custody, handed over Atharva to his parents and arrested suspect Kishore. When he was produced in the court, he was remanded to two days’ police custody.

Police inspector of Upnagar police station Ashok Bhagat, assistant police inspector Shinde and police havildar Salwe rescued the child successfully under guidance of Police Commissioner Dr. Singal, DCP Shrikant Dhivre and ACP Mohan Thakur.