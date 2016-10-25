NMC, police to take action against illegal firecracker sellers

Nashik: On the backdrop of diwali festival, Nashik Municipal Corporation has erected 258 firecracker stalls in six divisions and completed their auction recently. Firecracker stalls in New Nashik and Nashik Road area which are in

Firecracker stalls in New Nashik and Nashik Road area which are in populated area have been cancelled this time.

As High Court has handed the responsibility to the Municipal Commissioner to follow directives strictly, NMC and police administration have made preparations to take action against illegal firecracker sellers.

While giving its verdict over a public interest litigation, the Mumbai High Court asked all Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners to take special precaution while issuing licences to firecracker sellers. Explosion of firecrackers can occur in absence of proper precaution and safety measures while selling the firecrackers. Considering this, licences should not be given to those firecracker sellers whose shops are in residential buildings. In addition, firecrackers should not be sold from shops inside buildings and basements, ordered the High Court to the state government.

Explosion of firecrackers can occur in absence of proper precaution and safety measures while selling the firecrackers. Considering this, licences should not be given to those firecracker sellers whose shops are in residential buildings. In addition, firecrackers should not be sold from shops inside buildings and basements, ordered the High Court to the state government.

Considering this, licences should not be given to those firecracker sellers whose shops are in residential buildings.

In addition, firecrackers should not be sold from shops inside buildings and basements, ordered the High Court to the state government.

The firecrackers should be sold in the open. If there is any mishap, minimum loss will take place, clarified the Mumbai High Court. Take strict action against those who do not follow these provisions, it ordered. The HC also instructed the state government and all Municipal Corporations to file a compliance report.

The HC also instructed the state government and all Municipal Corporations to file a compliance report.

Following the HC order, the NMC administration and police have to take strict action against illegal firecracker sale. They have made preparations for this.

This year, NMC fixed 258 firecracker stalls in six divisions and has completed their auction. It cancelled the stalls near Pournima bus stop which falls in Nashik Road division due to residential colonies there. In addition, permission to stalls in NMC land at Pavannagar area in New Nashik was denied. Illegal crackers are sold in large numbers from many small grocery stores and handcarts in the city. The HC order has disallowed this.

In addition, permission to stalls in NMC land at Pavannagar area in New Nashik was denied. Illegal crackers are sold in large numbers from many small grocery stores and handcarts in the city. The HC order has disallowed this.