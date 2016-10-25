Four motorcycles stolen from city

Nashik: Four motorcycles have been stolen from various parts of the city. Cases in connection with this have been registered with Panchavati, Mhasrul, Deolali Camp and Upnagar police stations.

The two-wheeler (MH 15 DE 6469) worth Rs 40,000 of Shailesh Singh (resident of Dasak, Jail Road) was stolen from Sailani Baba Chowk area on Monday midnight (Oct. 10). Singh filed a complaint in connection with this at Upnagar police station.

In another incident, the two-wheeler (MH 15 Q 675) worth Rs. 15,000 of Amol Bhalchandra Khairnar (31, resident of Shiv Samarath Nagar, Mhasrul) was stolen on Saturday midnight (Oct. 22). A case regarding this has been registered with Mhasrul police station.

The two-wheeler (MH 15 AV 9437) of Ramesh Malhari Kshirsagar (35, resident of Hirawadi Road) was stolen from Shrinivas hospital campus on Monday.

He lodged a complaint in connection with this at Panchavati police station, whereas in another incident the two-wheeler (MH 15 FJ 3862) worth Rs. 40,000 of Jayprakash Premlal Jinwal (residing in Stationwadi area, Deolali Camp) was stolen from opposite his residence).