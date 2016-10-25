‘Last Sunday of the month run’ receives overwhelming response

Nashik: The ‘Last Sunday of the month run’, organised by the city police commissionerate like the international level Happy Street, got overwhelming response from Nashikites.

Citizens took part in cycling and other programmes which were organised thereafter and enjoyed them.

This project was organised on Suyojit Viridian Road near Asaram Bapu bridge, Gangapur Road. Nashikites in large numbers were present.

Earlier, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal informed about this project. He stated that through this project emphasis will be given on improving health of Nashikites.

While it will help to make city’s health better, the gap between police and society will also be reduced. It will help to improve communication between the two. It will also help to maintain social harmony, he added.

Thereafter, green flag was shown to first group of runners in presence of MLA Seema Hiray, Dr. Singal and others.

Thereafter group of little children and youths ran. MLA Seema Hiray and Vinita Singal were present.

After the 5-km marathon, sports trainers conducted warm up sessions. Police Commissioner Dr. Singal flagged off the cyclists group thereafter.

Nashik Cyclist Association members, college going youths and school going children took part in this.

The tune of police band squad was played for the first time on Suyojit Viridian Road. This squad presented various patriotism songs to encourage the runners. Many danced to the tunes of old movie songs which played at the garden then.

DCP Vijay Patil, Duttatray Karale, Shrikant Dhivre, ACP Sachin Gore, Atul Zende, Jayant Bajbale, police inspector Madhukar Kad, Shankar Kale, Rajendra Sanap, other police officials and personnel took part to encourage those who were present.