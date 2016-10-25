Market witnesses people’s rush for diwali

Nashik: There is a special significance for Laxmipoojan during diwali festival. Various items related to Laxmi pooja are available in main market areas for the festival.

People are purchasing gold, clothes, electronic goods and other items. Main Road and its surrounding area wore a fair like look on Sunday.

Citizens crowded the main market areas since Sunday morning. Traffic on Main Road was jammed due to this.

Citizens along with their families stepped out of their residences to purchase various items on the backdrop of diwali.

Queues were seen outside the shops selling clothes of little children. Shalimar Chowk, Main Road, Bhadrakali and Gadge Maharaj statue areas witnessed the rush of people.

As there are cosmetics and clothes shops in the area from Dhumal Point to Dahipool, women in large numbers were seen there.