Sandip Foundation organises 3-day entrepreneurship awareness camp

Nashik: Sandip Foundation’s Department of Management Studies organised three days’ entrepreneurship awareness camp for management students recently.

Tushar Pathwardhan, CEO of Tushar Udyog and Pradeep Peshkar, owner of P P Products inaugurated this camp. Dr S T Gandhe, Principal, SITRC and all HoDs of various departments were also present for the inauguration.

Dr. Rakesh Patil, Dean, admin and head, MBA welcomed the guests and briefed about the objectives behind organisation of this awareness camp.

While addressing the students Tushar Patwardhan said that the core of entrepreneurship has remained the same, but its face has changed.

He shared various facets about entrepreneurship such as risk taking, decision making, timing, market and analyzing and projection of finances.

Pradeep Peshkar gave insight about the various opportunities that are available for the youths in the field of entrepreneurship. He urged the students to identify and grab those opportunities.

Post lunch session was conducted by Ravindra Mahadeokar, managing director, Strama-Summit Machinery Pvt Ltd who highlighted mechanism of product selection and technology assistance from R&D labs.

The last session was conducted by Prof Nikhil Kulkarni who through a small activity tested the students inclination towards choosing entrepreneurship as a career.

Day two began with the overview of day-I. Session-I of day-II was conducted by Jai B , CEO of Unfolded Incorporation.

He discussed about how digital marketing can help in taking business to a higher level and how people can use IT to expand their business and ease with which people can do the business with help of technology.

Vikram Bodke, Director and founder, Engeniuspark, Nashik who in his post lunch session guided the students on the topic Financial aspects of SSI unit including salient features of a project report, support and financial assistance from government agencies, banks, financial institutions and SFCs.

The third and last day brought something special for the students and a proud moment for the institute because it were the alumni of the institute who themselves have now a successful entrepreneur came to share their success stories and experiences with their juniors. Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree Daspute, the owner of Astitva and Pankaj Ghadge motivated the students and guided them on how to overcome the challenges and obstacles that come along the way to achieve goals and targets.

There they saw how the production process is managed, how does the various department such as marketing, HR, Finance and operations work together day in and day out towards the growth of organization.

Dr. Sandip Kumar Jha , chairman, Sandip Foundation, Mohini Patil, general manager, and mentor Prof P I Patil extended their support and guidance for successful conduction of the camps and gave their best wishes to the students.