Congress and NCP to contest municipal elections together

Nashik: Nationalist Congress Party and Congress have decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections unitedly. The decision to make an alliance at the local level was taken

The decision to make an alliance at the local level was taken in a meeting of city office bearers which was held on Saturday.

On the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections, separate meetings of Congress and NCP corporators and office bearers took place some days back. Discussions were held to continue the current grand alliance in the Municipal Corporation.

Considering current political position of NCP and Congress in the city, there is no possibility that any party can get majority in the municipal elections. Keeping this reality in mind, both parties have decided to make the alliance.

On the backdrop of all these happenings, it was decided to make the alliance during the meeting of principal NCP and Congress office bearers which was held on Saturday at the residence of senior Congress corporator Uttam Kamble.

As there was delay in making alliance last time, Congress had suffered, stated some senior Congress office bearers and opined that if decision about the alliance is taken early, alliance candidates will get time to reach people.

Following the discussions in detail, office bearers of both parties decided to make the alliance at local level for the upcoming municipal elections.

NCP’s Ranjan Thakre, former Mayor Prakash Mate, former MP Devidas Pingale, city Congress chief Sharad Aher, NCP’s Arjun Tile, Chhabu Nagre, Vishwas Thakur, Congress corporator Shahu Khaire, Shivaji Gangurde, Laxman Jaibhave, Uddhav Nimse, Vatsala Khaire, Rahul Dive, Nivrutti Aringale and other office bearers were present.

This decision will be conveyed to seniors of both parties. Congress office bearers and activists are expressing their satisfaction over this.

This alliance will come into existence after order by seniors, informed Sharad Aher.