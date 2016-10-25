CIE network meet held at Rasbihari Int’l School

Nashik: Vinayak Sudhakar, senior schools development manager, Central India, Cambridge International Exanimations visited Rasbihari International School on Saturday.

Makarand Muley, Principal of IGCSE A level, technical director of education, Fravashi International School and Ritu Agrawal, managing trustee of Wisdom High International School along with their team members participated in the meeting.

The meeting was helpful and updated with the assessments and teacher support guides. The forum gave an opportunity to exchange queries thoughts and ideas to support the learners.

The school Principal Bindu Vijaykumar thanked Vinayak Sudhakar for collaborating and presiding over the meeting.