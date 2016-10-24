ACP Shaligram Patil dies while swimming

Nashik: Assistant Commissioner of Police (admin) Shaligram Patil (57) died of heart attack yesterday morning while he was swimming at Swatantryaveer Savarkar swimming pool near Golf Club. This tragic incident took place around 7.30 am.

Patil was transferred to Nashik city police commissionerate two months back from Karjat in Raigadh district. He liked to swim regularly, but there was a break since he arrived in Nashik.

As Patil was old member of Swatantryaveer Savarkar swimming pool, he had renewed his memberships some days back. He went for swimming for the first time since then. Patil jumped into the pool around 7.30 am, but he did not come up. When a lifeguard noticed this, he called others and they jumped into the pool. They took Patil out of the water and admitted him to nearby district civil hospital. But medical officer

But medical officer Dr. Rahul Patil declared him dead after he checked him.

Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal sent DCP Vijay Patil, Shrikant Dhivre and other officials to the hospital after he got the news. Police inspector Somnath Tambe, Prakash Sapkale, Rajendra

Shaligram Patil who was native of Tamaswadi in Dhule district completed his graduation in agriculture. He joined police force as PSI after he passed MPSC examination in 1984. Before his transfer to Nashik, Patil worked as

Patil earlier served at Satana, Malegaon and in anti-corruption bureau in Jalgaon. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

The final rites on his mortal remains were performed with state honours at his native place Tamaswadi in the evening.