Spl voter registration drive: 57,000 new voters added

Nashik: 45,461 new voters had registered their names during the special voter registration drive which was conducted from September 15 to October 14 as per directives by central Election Commission.

New 11,300 voters were added in this drive which was extended till October 21. In this way, total 57,161 new voters were added.

On the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections and the directive by the central Election Commission, a special voter registration re-inspection drive was conducted in the city.

International athlete Kavita Raut took initiative for voter registration and created awareness among the people. This drive had got huge response thereafter.

After the demand by citizens, the State Election Commission had extended this drive by seven days. Registration forms of 11,300 new voters were received in these seven days.

Total 57,161 forms were received from September 15 to October 21, informed Nashik Municipal Corporation administration.

10,539 forms were filed from Nashik east division, whereas 1858 forms were filed from Nashik west. 9754 forms were received from Panchavati division and 13,810 forms were filed from Nashik Road division. 12,969 forms were filed from New Nashik division, whereas 7095 forms were received from Satpur division. In addition 4,223 forms were filed from various colleges in the city.

Total 60,248 forms were filed. College going youths responded very well to this drive, whereas much enthusiasm was not seen in Nashik west division where high class and educated people are residing.