Yoga is key to manage stress: Dr Bhanose

Nashik: “Our culture encourages us to plan every moment and fill our schedules with one activity and obligation after the next, with no time to just be. But the human body and mind require downtime to rejuvenate. Yoga is key to

But the human body and mind require downtime to rejuvenate. Yoga is key to manage stress,” thus expressed management guru Dr. Bhanose.

Garudzep Pratisthan had organised a special yoga and pranayam session at Balaji Temple for senior citizens from Bhabhanagar. Yoga teacher Jaywant Patil and Sangita Beni conducted the course. Varsha Pawar compered the event. Nivrutti Gholap and Shankar

Varsha Pawar compered the event. Nivrutti Gholap and Shankar Samher coordinated the event. Sanjay Pawar, Ramesh Joshi, Ahire, Kadbhane, Bhadane, Bhagwan Shimpi and Bhushan Sonje were present. Vote of thanks were proposed by Anagha Patil.