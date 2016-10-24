Cong’s Jadhav, Bendkoli, Patil-Kadlag join BJP

Satpur: Satpur divisional block president of Congress Ashok Jadhav, former corporator Usha Bendkoli, senior leader Bhimrao Patil-Kadlag along with their hundreds of Congress supporters from Anandvalli joined Bharatiya Janata Party.

Followed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Shashikant Jadhav, Satpur block president of Congress Ashok Jadhav entered the BJP in presence of city BJP chief MLA Balasaheb Sanap.

MLA Seema Hiray, regional vice president Laxman Savji, Vasant Gite, city vice president Dinkar Patil, Vijay Sane, Suresh Patil, Mahesh Hiray, Prashant Jadhav and other office bearers were also present.

Narayan Jadhav, Jagdish Bhagwat, Hiraman Mandlik, Deepak Jadhav, Chandrakant Jadhav, Dinesh Mandlik, Samadhan Sonawane and other activists also joined the BJP. Dinkar Patil took sincere efforts for this.

Meanwhile, Congress immediately announced that it appointed son of former town council president Rajaram Nigal Dada Nigal.