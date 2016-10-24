Notices issued to illegal shrines

Satpur: Following directives by the High Court, NMC administration has started a process to remove illegal shrines in the city. Notices were issued to four temples, out of eight temples in Satpur area.

Illegal shrines have been constructed in many parts of the city and government has a report about this with it. Notices will be issued to eight illegal shrines in Satpur area.

The copies of the notice were stuck on Mhasoba Mandir in Satpur Colony, Saptashringi temple in Koliwada area, Shri Saibaba temple in Rajwada area and Shri Dutt temple in Kale Nagar area, Kamgar Nagar.

Saatpur divisional officer R R Gosavi, Machhindra Tathe, Vishnupagar and Potinde took part in this action.

Divisional officer Gosavi informed that action will be taken action construction that took place over natural nullah and more illegal shrines.