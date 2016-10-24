Students of Wisdom High shine at karate championship

Nashik: As many as 18 students from Wisdom High International School emerged winners at 2nd state level Budokon karate championship which was held at Thane. It was organised by Om Sai Karate Academy.

6 students who bagged gold medals in ‘Kumite and Kata’ event are Sneha Panjwani, Shlok Chandwadkar, Neel Jadhav, Krish Amle, Sudarshan Gaikwad and Aniruddha Mahapatra.

12 students who bagged silver medals are Neel Rane, Tanishq Bhujbal, Pratik Oza, Tejas Holkar, Utkarsh Halwai, Pritu Jadhav, Samarth Kabra, Sumedh Dighe, Adwait Kothari, Asmita Chaudhary, Nisha Cahudhary and Vedant Runwal.

Students from Little Wonders International also emerged as top performers in this tournament. Mayank Patil won gold medal, while Rishiraj Singh Naruka bagged both gold and silver medals. Shourya Dhole and Dhruv Dhamne both got bronze medals.

The school management and teachers congratulated all the winners and their karate coaches Bhushan Ohol and Jitendra Shardul for bringing glory to the school.