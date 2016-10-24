Rasbihari tiny-tots enjoy jewellery making

Nashik: A ‘Jewellery Making’ competition was held in Pre-primary section of Rasbihari International School.

There were 3 groups – Nursery, Jr. KG and Sr. KG. Competition was compulsory for children in Pre-primary section. Creativity, effective use of resource, meat and clean work and overall quality and presentation were the criteria for this competition.

Anjali Vispute adjudged this competition.

The winners of different groups are: Nursery – First: Sholk Singh Solanki, Second: Aarush Jadhav.

Jr KG – First: Arnav Ashutosh More, Second: Vedant Rakesh Thakkar

Sr. KG – First: Khalassingh Sadiora, Second: Rajveer Girase.