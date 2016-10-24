NCP is ready to contest civic elections on its own: Adv Pagar

Nashik : As grip of Nationalist Congress Party is firm in rural area of the district, it is ready to fight civic elections for all Municipal Councils and Zilla Parishad on its own. It will win all Municipal Councils and Zilla Parishad

It will win all Municipal Councils and Zilla Parishad single handedly, stated district chief Adv. Ravindra Pagar. If needed alliance will be made with parties having same ideology, it was stated.

Discussions were held over upcoming elections for Municipal Councils, ZP and graduate constituency in the meeting of district executive body at Rashtrawadi Bhavan. Staging various agitation consistently as

Staging various agitation consistently as main opposition party, NCP is moving very well in Nashik district and chairperson of ZP will be of NCP, confided chairman of Kadva factory Shriram Shete.

As BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government cheated people, they are disappointed with it. NCP will come to power in upcoming civic elections, confided regional president of NCP students wing and possible candidate of graduate constituency Sangram Kote-Patil.

MLA Deepika Chavan, Narhari Zirwal, ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale, vice president Prakash Wadje, chairperson Usha Bachhav, former MLA Dilip Bankar, former MLA Sanjay Chavan, regional office bearer Dr. Bharati Pawar, Muktar Shaikh, Rajendra Bhosale and others were present on dais.