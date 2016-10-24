Shakespeare`s plays held at Fravashi International Academy

Nashik: Shakespeare and the beauty of English Literature were celebrated at Fravashi International Academy through ‘All The World’s A Stage’- Shakespeare`s plays.

The Grade VIII students donned their acting caps and left the audience and judges awestruck with their charismatic performances of the fierce historical play of ‘King Lear’, comedy of ‘The Taming of the Shrew’, Tragedy of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ and ruthless assassination of ‘Julius Caesar’ in the ‘One Act Play Competition’.

The eminent judges Vartika Khurana, Vinod Chawla and the guest of honour Barbara Braganza were spell bound by the acting prowess of the young budding actors.

The judges appreciated the clear diction and dialogue delivery of sixteenth century English drama by the students.

Mrs. Vijay Chadha in her address advised the students to continue their wonderful efforts in ‘conscious creativity’ as they were learning by doing and concluded by stating ‘All’s well that ends well’, with a promise of continuing the legacy for the next academic session with even more zeal and enthusiasm.

The entire management and team of the school congratulated the participants for their noteworthy performance.