3-day World Peace Conference in Nashik from tomorrow

Nashik: The International Association of Educators for World Peace (IAEWP) is organising the 19th World Congress on ‘Peace Education for Good Governance and Non-Violence’ from October 24 to Oct 26 in Nashik in collaboration with the Gokhale Education Society’s HPT Arts and RYK Science College and SMRK-BK-AK Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Nashik.Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor C. Vidyasagar Rao will inaugurate the conference tomorrow (24th October) at 10:00 am in the premises of SMRK College.

The conference has been organised to celebrate the 71st Foundation Day of the United Nations, the 151st Birth Anniversary of Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale (Mentor of Mahatma Gandhi), inauguration of twenty-five months of Centenary celebration of G E Society, and 81st Birthday of Sir Dr. M S Gosavi, International Educator and the Secretary of G E Society.

On this occasion, at the hands the Hon’ble Governor, the Sir Dr. M.S. Gosavi Excellence Award -2016 will be conferred on the eminent nuclear scientist ‘Padmavibhushan’ Dr Anil Kakodkar, who is the distinguished guest of the function.

The inaugural will be graced by the presence of Girish Mahajan; the Guardian Minister, Chintamanji Vanaga; MP, along with number of highly renowned academicians from different countries.

Chairman, Maharashtra Legislative Council, Shrimant Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar is the special guest on the occasion. Dr Arun Nigvekar, former Chairman, UGC and former Vice-chancellor of Pune University will preside over the function.

On this occasion, release of five different publications will also take place namely Sansthapak Pracharya T.A. Kulkarni by Prin. S B Pandit, Mahavastra of Maharashtra: Paithani by Dr. Kavita Patil, Ruhe (Special Souvenir), Swayamprakash; Journal of Gokhale Education Society and the Proceeding of World Peace Congress.

This three-day conference will consist of nine technical sessions and panel discussions. Dr. David Blundell, Associate Professor, National Chengchi University, Taiwan; Ms. Hui-Ji-Wang, Peace Activist from Taiwan; Dr. Laj Utreja, General Director, National Harmony/Peace Academy (NHPA), USA; Dr. Nina Meyerhof, President and Founder of ‘Children of the Earth’, COE, NGO, USA; Dame Mabel Katz, internationally acclaimed author and recognized leading authority on Ho’oponopono (an ancient Hawaiian art of problem solving); Dr. Priya Ranjan Trivedi, renowned Environmental Scientist and Chancellor at the Global Open University, Nagaland; Dr. Shankarrao Gowarikar, Atom Physicist and Former Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University; retired Justice Jayantrao Chitre, Bombay High Court, Mumbai; and former Justice A S Aguiar, Bombay High Court, Mumbai are the dignitaries who will remain present for the conference.Under the able guidance of Prin. Dr Smt. Dipti Deshpande, Secretary and Director of the Congress; Prin. V.N.Suryawanshi, Coordinator and Dr. Vivek Bobade, Convener, and the Organizing Committee members are taking efforts for the success of the World Congress of IAEWP.

