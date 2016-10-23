Charge sheet in Talegaon rape case likely tomorrow

Nashik : District Superintendent of Police Ankush Shinde yesterday hinted that a charge sheet against the suspect of the Talegaon rape case would likely be filed in the Nashik district and sessions court on Monday.

“An investigation into the Talegaon rape case is near completion and a charge sheet is to be filed against the suspect within 2 days in the district and sessions court,” said Shinde.

The teenage boy – the suspect had allegedly raped the 5-yr-old girl at an isolated place at Talegaon village under Trimbakeshwar taluka in the district on October 8.

As soon as the news spread, tension had gripped the talukas of Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Nashik and Sinnar. The villagers had also staged ‘rasta roko’ at Talegaon Phata the day after the incident and later incidences of stone pelting had occurred at several places with some agitators setting on fire MSRTC buses. Police even had to clamp curfew in villages of Vadivarhe, Gonde, Sanjegaon, Talegaon, Anjaneri, Talwade and Shevgedang to control the protestors.

Besides Opposition leader (state legislature) Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and union social justice minister Ramdas Athawale, State home minister Deepak Kesarkar had paid a visit to the family of the rape victim and had assured of a charge sheet being filed against the suspect within 15 days.