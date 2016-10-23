Sena confident of hoisting saffron flag, says Karanjkar

Bhagur (Levitt): Shiv Sena district chief Vijay Karanjkar has exuded confidence that his party will, no doubt, hoist saffron flag with glory over the Bhagur Municipal Council, for which a 5-yearly election is slated in the last week of November.

A crucial meeting of Sena office bearers was held at Tulsa Lawns here on the backdrop of upcoming Bhagur Municipal Council elections.

Besides the Sena district chief, the meet was largely attended by party activists Bhausaheb Gaikwad, Ambadas Kasture, Shankar Karanjkar, Chandu Kasar, Yuvraj Shirsat, Ramnath Kasat, R D Salve, Sanjay Shinde, Sanjay Pawar, Kishore Kundariya, Uttam Patil, Janardan Jadhav, Prabhakar Shirsat and Dwarkanath Zawar under the aegis of senior Sena leader Vitthalappa Divate.

Asserting that Sena would grab the power in the upcoming council polls, Karanjkar said that during his tenure he tried hard to raise the council income to over crores of rupees (from lakhs) from where it was twenty years back. The district chief maintained that through his efforts he made available sufficient amount of fund to the council despite main opposition party Congress was ruling at the State and Centre. During his tenure that the water problem of the town was get resolved, he added. Meanwhile former NCP city president Kailas Yadav entered Shiv Sena along with his hundreds of followers.

On the occasion, appointment of Siddhesh Gaikwad and Sandip Gore as heads of Yuva Sena and Vidyarthi Sena respectively for Bhagur town also taken place.