Three killed, 41 wounded after bus, truck, tractor collide

Nashik: Three persons were killed and 41 others injured in an accident involving a luxury bus, truck and a tractor at Khopadi on Sinnar-Shirdi road here. The incident occurred at around 9.30 p.m. on Friday, an official of Wavi Police Station said.

According to the police official, a bus, proceeding to Shirdi, dashed with a truck in an attempt to overtake a tractor, killing three persons including the bus driver and injuring 41 persons. The official added that among the injured were mostly passengers from the bus.

Vehicular traffic on the road remained disrupted for long following the accident. The deceased have been identified as bus driver Ravindra Ingale (50), Rahul Bhavar (35) and Sudhirkumar Behera. The injured have been admitted at various hospitals at Sinnar and Nashik.