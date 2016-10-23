NMC receives eight objections on new prabhag structure

Nashik: In the backdrop of the civic election scheduled for February 2017, the city municipal commissioner has received as many as 8 objections/suggestions between the period October 10 and Oct 21 from different individuals including sitting and former corporators on the formation of new prabhag.

The Maharashtra Election Commission has deputed principal secretary of the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department, Mr Deepak Kapoor for hearing on the objections/suggestions received. After hearing, the report with due remarks would be sent to the State Election Commission through the municipal commissioner by November 19, according to state election commission secretary S M Channe.

The NMC has sought objections/suggestions between October 10-25 to complete the hearing on all the objections registered by November 4. The final notification in this regard will be issued in the government gazette by November 25. The municipal body on October 7 had declared reservations to finalise 122 members for the 31 prabhags comprising four members. Maps of the new prabhags were displayed officially at the record hall of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan and at all divisional offices simultaneously.

The individuals who had raised objections included corporator Shailesh Dhage for Prabhag No. 17, Sanjay Bhalerao (for Prabhag No. 17), Nitin Chide (Praphag 21), former corporator Satyabhama Gadekar (for Prabhag 19), Ajinkya Sane and Paresh Lothe (Prabhag 14) and Karansingh Ramsingh Bavri (for Prabhag Nos 14 & 15), while Kausthubh Paranjpe has raised objection to whole of the new Prabhag structure.