Nashik lad wins 55KM Vadodara Ultra Run Marathon

NASHIK/VADODARA: Nashik Lad Bhaginath Gaikwad proved his mettle as he bagged the top honor in the Vadodara Ultra Run Marathon 2016 organized by Uphill EMG & Gujarat Government.

The much anticipated trail race held in Vadodara came to an end in the most electrifying way possible. The energy of all the participants in the race was the most appealing attraction of the event.

Bhaginath Gaikwad, bagged the top spot in the 55km trail race category. He was awarded a cash prize of Rs. 51,000. The Nashik runner emerged at the top spot as he left behind Lallulal Meena from Delhi.

The race included of all the participants coming from the various corners of the country. 35 participants were native from Ahmedabad, 37 from Vadodara, around 140 from Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dharampur, Gorakhpur, Jaipur, Mumbai, Kerala, Ludhiana, Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Shamli and many other cities.

This year the event saw international participants from (5 from Kenya 1 from Denmark) additionally, the participants were an interesting blend of experienced marathon runners professionals from the various walks of life such as doctors, lawyers, and other occupations.