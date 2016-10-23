Rotary Cycling Festival: FIA students reach out to differently abled children

Nashik : Fravashi International Academy students got an opportunity to reach out to the differently abled children, by participating in the Rotary cycling Festival- 2016, in collaboration with Rotary club- North, Nashik and as a part of a perpetual activity of the FIA Interact Club.

The students of FIA, cycled from Fravashi Academy and gathered at Jehan circle with the groups from Nashik cyclists, Rotary club Nashik North and the specially abled students from Jajoo School, Gharkul Sanstha, Rachna School, Shrimati Mai Lele ShravanVikas, and Vidya Prabodhini School, Nashik.

On the arrival of Commissioner of Police Dr Ravinder Singal, Mayor Ashok Murtadak, Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagha, Ratan Luth, Chairman R S Luth Education Trust; Dr Makarand Mulay, Technical Director, Education and the other members from Nashik Cyclists’ Association, the cycle rally commenced after the flag off. The Police Commissioner apart from Luth and Dr. Makarand led the specially abled students on cycles, followed by the students of FIA and the Nashik cyclists’ group, all the way to FIA.

There were breathtaking moments to watch the enthusiastic cyclists on the road, from the tiniest to the senior most, peddling and using all their stamina to cheer and reach the destination.

After the sumptuous breakfast served at the Diners’ of FIA, the group moved to the stage for various exciting performances. The beauty was, after having cycled, the specially abled students were able to capture the audience’s attention by showcasing their talents through their performances and there were continuous thunderous of applause heard from the audience.

The specially abled children, who had received special achievements, in various sports and activities, like swimming, athletes, bike safety, photography and cultural activities, were felicitated by the hands of honorable dignitaries.