Police Commemoration Day observed

Nashik: The Police Commemoration Day was observed in presence of special Inspector General of Police and Police Commissioner to pay homage to the police martyrs at police headquarter parade ground, yesterday.

Three squads of police fired three rounds in the air to pay homage to the martyrs.

The homage was paid to those 473 police officials and personnel across India who got martyred between Oct 22, 2015 and Oct 21, 2016 while doing their duties.

Five police officials and personnel from Maharashtra were among them.

Special IG (Nashik circle) Vinoy Choube, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, SP (rural) Ankush Shinde, joint director of Maharashtra Police Academy B G Gaikar, DCP Vijay Patil, Shrikant Dhivre, Laxmikant Patil, Duttatray Karale and other senior officials laid wreaths at the police memorial.

Earlier, 90 police personnel led by parade commander Vijay Dani and second parade commander Ramdas Palshetkar conducted the parade.

Mayor Ashok Murtadak, sports psychologist Bhishmaraj Bam, veteran freedom fighter Vasantrao Hudlikar, senior police officials and personnel from anti-corruption bureau, state intelligence department, CID and other departments were also present.

The day commemorates the sacrifices of ten policemen while defending the borders with China on 21st October, 1959.