Mosquito Control Committee to be formed in NMC

Nashik: Like Brihanmumbai, a mosquito control committee will be formed at Nashik Municipal Corporation, taking along all departments and social organisations to prevent breeding of mosquitos effectively. Health department will table a proposal about this in General Body Meeting.

As record breaking numbers of patients showing dengue like symptoms and dengue patients have come to light in last ten months, health department is worried. It had to undertake a special drive to prevent mosquito breeding.

The health department is held responsible for outbreak of dengue in the city. Actually, it is also responsibility of all NMC departments, citizens and social organisations to take measures against infectious diseases. In this way, mosquito control committee of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is working taking along all its departments, citizens and social organisations.

All the departments related to mosquito breeding and concerned organisations will become part of the committee. Municipal Commissioner will be president of the committee, whereas Additional Municipal Commissioner will be vice president. Construction department, underground sewage department, water supply, town planning, sanitation, malaria and education departments, Credai, NIMA, AIMA, IMA will all be members. Health officer will be representative of

Health officer will be representative of government and general secretary. 3-4 meetings of the committee will be conducted in a year to take decision regarding eradication of mosquitos.

Many persons lost their lives due to swine flu and dengue in the city since last 3-4 years. Nashikites are suffering due to other infectious diseases, especially in monsoon and summer.

Despite measures taken by NMC health and malaria department, dengue and other infectious diseases are spreading.

The then Municipal Commissioner Dr. Pravin Gedam had brought to light how insecticides are sprayed to destroy places of mosquito breeding and fogging.

Considering spread of dengue on a large scale this time, the health department is taking steps to form mosquito control committee at NMC.

It will help in reducing the spread of dengue and other mosquito borne diseases.