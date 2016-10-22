Sensex slips into red zone

MUMBAI: Market showed some signs of restraint as the Sensex ended up in the red on Friday after RIL earnings failed to move investors and on heightened prospects of a US rate hike amid mixed Asian cues.

However, for the week, the Sensex and the Nifty recorded gains by rising 403.58 points, or 1.45 per cent, and 109.65 points, or 1.27 per cent, respectively.

Foreign investors held themselves back due to the surge in US dollar index led by increasing certainty of higher US borrowing costs.

The 30-share index stayed in the negative zone for the most part. But some fag-end value buying meant it recovered a bit before closing at 28,077.18, down 52.66 points, or 0.19 per cent.

The broader Nifty also succumbed to the pressure before recovering to close lower by 6.35 points, or 0.07 per cent at 8,693.05.

A mixed trend prevailed in rest of Asia following an earthquake in western Japan, which weighed on equities. Hong Kong markets were shut due to a typhoon.

In contrast, broader markets were in a better shape, with the mid-cap and small-cap indices closing higher by 0.31 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively.

Brokers said selling by funds as well as retailers gathered momentum after Reliance Industries Thursday reported a 23 per cent drop in its second quarter consolidated net profit, which had a bearing on stock movement.

RIL shares fell 2.21 per cent to Rs 1,064.40 after the consolidated net profit in July-September came in at Rs 7,206 crore, 22.9 per cent lower than Rs 9,345 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of cement maker ACC plunged 3.10 per cent to Rs 1,562.05 after the company said its consolidated net profit fell 29 per cent to Rs 81.97 crore for the September quarter.

Sectorwise, the BSE consumer durables index fell by 1.70 per cent and metal index shed 0.62 per cent.

Realty gained the most by surging 0.86 per cent followed by IT 0.69 per cent. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 7.30 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Globally, a mixed trend emerged in other Asian bourses, helping key indices on the domestic bourses trim their losses, the brokers added.Latest Comment

Market is in A Sea Saw swing. It has become most un-predictable… Also, Stock market can never become a predictable one.

M S

SEE ALL COMMENTSADD COMMENT