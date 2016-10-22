Waste to energy project to get operationalised in New Year

Nashik: The basic construction of NMC’s waste to energy project is in final stage which has been undertaken under international environment reform programme by environment ministry of German government.

This work will be completed by this year and the project will get operationalised next year, informed superintending engineer U B Pawar.

The contract of the project was given to Ramky Company from Bengaluru and legal advisor of GIZ Thomas Kauter Eby inspected the work.

Thereafter a meeting between Ramky company officials and Eby took place in the cell of superintending engineer Pawar and progress of the work was reviewed.

Civil work of the project is in final stage and this project will get operationalised in next year, informed the contractor company. This will become first septic treatment plant in the country, informed Eby.

The machineries which will be required for this project will be imported from Germany, Paris and Japan. Nashik Municipal Corporation will get 1 lakh units of electricity free of cost every month once this project gets operationalised.

German government will give fund of Rs. 6.80 crore (8 lakh Euro) to NMC for the waste to energy project which is taking place here for the first time in the country.

NMC received the first installment. Biogas (Methane) will be created daily from 20 metric tonnes liquid waste and 10 kg litres of waste water from public lavatories amounting to total 30 metric tonnes of waste and electricity will be generated through this.

Though NMC has no capital investment in this project, it will get 1 lakh units free of cost every month.

Following the process on hotel waste and water waste in this project, waste in the form of 5-7 tonnes of solid waste and 5-10,000 litres liquid waste will remain.

Manure will be prepared from the solid waste. A treatment plant will be set up to make processing on the liquid waste.

The water which will be purified at the treatment plan will be used of daily cleanliness works and trees. There will be no effect of 10 tonnes of waste water which will be used in this project on the environment.

This will help in reducing dirt and foul smell at the project, informed the contractor company.