Nashik: Ambadas Joshi has been appointed as Nashik city chief of State Mathadi and General Kamgar Sena affiliated to Shiv Sena.

President of State Mathadi and General Kamgar Sena Shripad (Appa) Paradkar, working president Duttatray Tandel, vice president Parvez Qureshi, general secretary Rajesh Mahadik, joint general secretary Santosh Kasle & office bearers Nandkumar Kahar, Tushar Kahar, Harsh Parmar & others were also present.